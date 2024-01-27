Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
RJD MLAs in a huddle at Rabri Devi's residence, may withdraw support from Nitish Kumar's govt: Sources

Nitish Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Patna
Updated on: January 27, 2024 13:17 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav with his family and Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad Yadav with his family and Nitish Kumar

Amid the turmoil in Bihar, alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday went into a huddle at former CM Rabri Devi's residence over the recent developments. If sources are to be believed, after the meeting of MLAs at Rabri residence, the party may submit the letter of withdrawal of support to the Governor from the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. The speculation mills worked overtime with reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going back to the NDA fold and ditching RJD and I.N.D.I.A. 

The trouble between JD(U) and RJD was out in the open when Kumar attended the high tea ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on the occasion of the Republic Day but his deputy Tejashwi Yadav skipped the function. Kumar was seen exchanging pleasantries with other guests, including BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Signed of mistrust between JD (U) and RJD became apparent last month when Kumar formally took over as the party president, replacing Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lalan” amid reports of Lalan's proximity with the RJD camp.

Nitish Kumar unhappy with I.N.D.I.A bloc

Moreover, Kumar has also been voicing his anguish over the way things were unfolding in the INDIA coalition, in which he was not offered the post of convenor until last month when he turned it down. Kumar has maintained that he has "no personal ambitions" while remaining critical of the "delay" in arriving at a seat-sharing deal.

 

Lalu, Nitish share dais after two decades

Giriraj Singh's 'Main Maayke Chali Jaungi' dig at Nitish Kumar amid Bihar 'turmoil' | WATCH

Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM with BJP's support in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sources

Bihar: Will Nitish Kumar dump RJD? Suspense continues, key meetings held in Delhi, Patna

