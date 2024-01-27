RJD MLAs in a huddle at Rabri Devi's residence, may withdraw support from Nitish Kumar's govt: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad Yadav with his family and Nitish Kumar

Amid the turmoil in Bihar, alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday went into a huddle at former CM Rabri Devi's residence over the recent developments. If sources are to be believed, after the meeting of MLAs at Rabri residence, the party may submit the letter of withdrawal of support to the Governor from the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. The speculation mills worked overtime with reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going back to the NDA fold and ditching RJD and I.N.D.I.A.

The trouble between JD(U) and RJD was out in the open when Kumar attended the high tea ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on the occasion of the Republic Day but his deputy Tejashwi Yadav skipped the function. Kumar was seen exchanging pleasantries with other guests, including BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Signed of mistrust between JD (U) and RJD became apparent last month when Kumar formally took over as the party president, replacing Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lalan” amid reports of Lalan's proximity with the RJD camp.

Nitish Kumar unhappy with I.N.D.I.A bloc

Moreover, Kumar has also been voicing his anguish over the way things were unfolding in the INDIA coalition, in which he was not offered the post of convenor until last month when he turned it down. Kumar has maintained that he has "no personal ambitions" while remaining critical of the "delay" in arriving at a seat-sharing deal.