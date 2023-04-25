Big action against PFI: NIA raids many states including UP, Bihar, MP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE NIA team is conducting raids in Motihari and Darbhanga of Bihar.

In yet another crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA has raided more than 20 places in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Following information about the outfit carrying out anti-national activities to strengthen its base on the ground, the anti-terror outfit has conducted raids.

NIA team is conducting raids in Motihari and Darbhanga of Bihar. It started its raid in the morning at Sajjad Ansari's house in Kuava village of Chakia subdivision of Motihari in collaboration with the local police. It is said that this operation has been started after a person named Irshad was arrested.

On the other hand, the NIA team carried out raids at the house of Dr Sarik Raza, a dentist located in Urdu Bazar of Darbhanga Nagar police station area and also at the residence of Mohd. Mehboob, is a resident of Shankarpur village in the Singhwada police station area. According to sources, both of these men are suspected to have links with PFI. Similar raids are being conducted by NIA raids in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.