Patna: Mob sets fire to few buildings over parking dispute in Jethuli village; one dead, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mob sets fire to a few buildings over parking dispute in Patna's Jethuli village

Patna parking dispute: In a major development, at least one dead and several people were injured after an angry mob set fire to a few buildings over a parking dispute in Bihar's Patna district on Sunday. According to the media reports, the incident happened on Sunday, following a parking dispute in Jethuli village.

According to the media reports, the incident happened on Sunday, following a parking dispute in Jethuli village. Meanwhile, speaking to the media over the incident, SSP Patna said that the main accused was arrested and added the situation was under control. Also, the top official asserted that a manhunt was launched in order to nab other accused.

50 rounds of ammunition were fired in presence of police: Villagers

As per local media reports, the dispute erupted following a parking issue and subsequently, it took a major turn after two groups clashed with ammunition. Some media reported at least 50 rounds of ammunition were fired following the deadly clash.

Subsequently, the angry villagers set ablaze houses and marriage halls owned by the accused. Villagers complained that the police officials were present at the time when the accused fired several rounds of bullets and accused they did not bother to control the clash.

Also Read: Bihar: Maoist group warns to kill BJP MP, JD(U) MLA ahead of Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' in Aurangabad