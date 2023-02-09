Bihar: Maoist group warns to kill BJP MP, JD(U) MLA ahead of Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' in Aurangabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Maoist group threatens to kill BJP MP, JD(U) MLA ahead of Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra'

Samadhan Yatra: A Maoist group in Bihar threatened to kill BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh and JD(U) MLA from Goh constituency, Ranvijay Kumar, ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' in Aurangabad district. The group gave the warning through posters that were pasted at several places in the district.

In posters, the Maoist group threatened to kill Singh if he does not construct a canal in his constituency. For the MLA, the group said that he will meet a similar end like former Aurangabad MLA Sushil Pandey who died in a land mine blast in 2013.

What do Maoists demand?

"Maoists who are lodged in jail or outside are keeping eyes on them. They (Sushil Kumar Singh and Ranvijay Kumar) have to transform their ideology from feudalism to Marxism," the poster reads.

However, Goh constituency MLA Kumar dismissed the threat, he has been fighting against naxal groups all his life. "I have been in politics for the last 42 years and fighting against naxal groups. Their existence is no longer relevant now. Naxal groups are ineffective due to the CRPF Cobra battalion, district police and STF. I am not afraid of any such threat," he added

District administration on toe

Meanwhile, the district administration is on alert mode ahead of the Chief Minister's planned visit to Aurangabad and Rohtas on February 11. It should be noted here that the 'Samadhan Yatra' of the JD(U) is aimed at assessing the status of ongoing welfare programmes and the pending works in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)