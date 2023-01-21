'Samadhan Yatra an attempt by Nitish to befool people...' | Prashant Kishor launches fresh attack on Bihar CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prashant Kishor launches fresh attack on Bihar CM

Prashant Kishor vs Nitish Kumar: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor launched a fresh attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying latters 'Samadhan Yatra' is an attempt to "befool people."

Speaking to the media at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Kishor said chairing meetings of "favourite ministers and bureaucrats" at such programmes would not solve the issues of common people in the state.

He also went on to say that Kumar had taken several yatras in the past, but they did not yield anything productive for the state.

"This Samadhan yatra is his (CM Nitish Kumar) 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state. This yatra is just an attempt to befool people. Chairing meetings with his favourite ministers and bureaucrats during a yatra is not going to solve people's problems," Kishor added.

Kishor chastise Bihar CM for not attending 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Kishor also criticised the CM for not attending the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress.

"Leaders of other political parties are attending the Congress Yatra in different parts of the country, but Kumar refused to take part. Despite the fact that Congress is a partner in the ‘Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, Kumar did not participate. This has exposed him and his talk of opposition unity is a farce," Kishor added.

It should be noted here that the 'Samadhan Yatra' of the JD(U) is aimed at assessing the status of ongoing welfare programmes and the pending works in the state.

