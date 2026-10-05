Uttarakhand Congress faces internal rift over Harish Rawat's yatra; Venugopal says 'no individual campaigns'

Internal trouble seems to be brewing for Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2027 assembly elections after former Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat on Monday began his public outreach campaign 'Jan Samvad Yatra' despite reservations from party leaders in the state.

Despite the objections, Rawat proceeded with the yatra that began around 11.30 am from Jaspur. "During this phase of the 'Dhanyawad evam Jansamvad Yatra', there is no stopping now. Rise, move forward... we have to bring change to the state and bring Congress back to power," he said earlier in the day.

However, the Congress leadership has made it clear to Rawat that individual campaigns will not be tolerated. Kumari Selja, party's Uttarakhand incharge, said she has wrote to Rawat and urged him to reconsider his decision regarding the yatra.

Selja, a Lok Sabha member and from union minister, said the Congress has its own system and no one in the party should have a personal agenda. "It is expected that he should think about what the party is saying and what is said by the high command, but he will present his side; we will listen to their side. He will present his point now, and then we will see further," she told news agency ANI.

Venugopal meets Rawat

Later in the day, Congress' troubleshooter KC Venugopal met Rawat conveyed that the party will not tolerate any individual campaign. He said collective programmes as planned by the Congress will be organised in Uttar Pradesh, as the party prepares for next year's assembly elections.

Venugopal, Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Alappuzha and party's general secretary (organisation), said the Congress is confident its "energy and hard work" will ensure its victory in the assembly elections.

"Met with Uttarakhand Ex-CM Sh. Harish Rawat ji, to discuss on the ongoing campaigns in the election-going state," he said in a post on X.

"It was made clear that our campaigns will be taken forward jointly along with all Uttarakhand leaders, solely under the Congress banner under Hon’ble Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji’s leadership, with the singular aim of ensuring the party’s victory," he added.

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