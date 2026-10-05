Five cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park, India's cheetah count rises to 60

Sheopur:

India's cheetah population has received a fresh boost with the birth of five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. The development takes the country's total cheetah population to 60, including 41 cheetahs born on Indian soil.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development on Monday, congratulating the veterinarians, forest officials, field staff and the management team associated with Project Cheetah for their efforts in the conservation programme.

The five cubs were born to KJP21, a female cheetah born in India. According to the government statement, their father is a cheetah brought to India from Botswana.

Five cubs mark beginning of Botswana lineage in India

The birth has been described as an important milestone for India's growing cheetah population. Since the father of the cubs was brought from Botswana, the new arrivals mark the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India. The government statement said this adds a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population and marks another generation of cheetahs being born on Indian soil.

The development comes as Project Cheetah continues its efforts to expand the cheetah population in the country through scientific management, monitoring and conservation at Kuno National Park.

KJP21 is India's third female cheetah born in the country

KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India, after Mukhi and KGP12, according to the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's office. The birth of her five cubs adds another generation to the cheetah population being established in India.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the birth of the cubs had brought joy to the area and credited the teams working on Project Cheetah for their dedication and continued efforts.

India now has 60 cheetahs

With the arrival of the five cubs, the total number of cheetahs in India has reached 60. Of these, 41 were born on Indian soil, according to the statement. The latest births have also added a new lineage to the population, making the development significant for the ongoing cheetah restoration efforts.

The government said the birth of another generation of cheetahs in India marks another chapter in the journey of Project Cheetah. The development also underscores the continuing role of scientific management and monitoring in the conservation programme at Kuno National Park, where efforts are underway to support the growing cheetah population.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Four new cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park, India-born mother marks Project Cheetah milestone