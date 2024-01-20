Nitish Kumar rejigs Bihar Cabinet, Alok Mehta replaces Chandra Shekhar as education minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shuffled his cabinet on Saturday. After the new portfolios were distributed, Alok Kumar Mehta received the Education Department, Chandra Shekhar got the Sugarcane Depratment while Lalit Kumar Yadav was handed over additional charge of the Public Health and Engineering Department along with already existing Revenue and Land Resources Department.

Earlier, Chandra Shekhar held the Education Ministry portfolio but was in constant controversies. According to sources, he made vulgar statements about the Ram Charit Manas along with Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Reports also suggested that he was not getting along with KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. Meanwhile, Alok Kumar Mehta held Land Reforms Department before the reshuffling.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced the constitution of a new team of the party’s national office-bearers, relieving many Lok Sabha MPs of their organisational positions, while also elevating KC Tyagi as political advisor.

Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narain Singh has been made vice president, replacing Mangani Lal Mandal who is now one of the 11 general secretaries in the organisation.

There were 22 general secretaries in the outgoing team constituted by the then party president Lalan Singh. Those removed as general secretaries include Uttar Pradesh strongman Dhananjay Singh and Harsh Vardhan Singh, among others.

