Nitish Kumar announces new team of JDU’s national office-bearers, KC Tyagi elevated as political advisor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced the constitution of a new team of the party’s national office-bearers, relieving many Lok Sabha MPs of their organisational positions, while also elevating KC Tyagi as political advisor. Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narain Singh has been made vice president, replacing Mangani Lal Mandal who is now one of the 11 general secretaries in the organisation.

There were 22 general secretaries in the outgoing team constituted by the then party president Lalan Singh.

Those removed as general secretaries include Uttar Pradesh strongman Dhananjay Singh and Harsh Vardhan Singh, among others.

According to JDU sources, they include five Lok Sabha MPs as they are expected to focus on the upcoming general elections.

KC Tyagi who was elevated today was earlier a special advisor. He remains one of the two party spokespersons, with Rajiv Ranjan being the other.

Bihar minister Sanjay Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Nath Thakur, Ali Ashraf Fatmi and Afaque Ahmad Khan have been retained as general secretaries. Nitish Kumar was elected as the party president last month.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | JDU National Executive meet: Nitish takes over mantle after Lalan Singh steps down as party chief

ALSO READ | Amit Shah attacks Nitish Kumar in Bihar rally, says ‘you don’t belong anywhere’, forget PM post