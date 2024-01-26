Mahagathbandhan will not last for long in Bihar: HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi

Bihar news: Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi today (January 26) said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long. The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state.

"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 (Saturday) and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD. On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered. Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.

The former Bihar Chief Minister said that if Kumar jumped ship again, he would not compromise with the top post.

"For now, we cannot say when that will happen, but normally Nitish Kumar does not compromise on the Chief Ministeral post. Nothing can be said about whether the NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept Kumar as the Chief Minister or not," he added.

When asked about his stance on the current situation in the state, Manjhi said that he is with the NDA alliance and would follow the instructions of PM Modi.

Earlier, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance. However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics saying, "Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family. Taking inspiration from him, I too have never promoted any member of my family. After the death of Karpoori Thakur, only his son, Ramnath Thakur, was promoted. But today, people are promoting dynastic politics."However, ruling JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday affirmed that the party was still with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state and the opposition bloc-INDIA.

Speaking to media, Tyagi said, "JD(U) remains a part of the INDIA alliance."Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala. He was scheduled to participate in a Pad Yatra at Kasaragod on January 27.

Further, in an intriguing development, the BJP's Bihar chief Samrat Chaudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a meeting with the party's top brass.

