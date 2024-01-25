Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Giriraj Singh's 'Main Maayke Chali Jaungi' dig at Nitish Kumar amid Bihar 'turmoil' | WATCH

Singh's remarks come against the backdrop of Bihar's political landscape, where alliances and speculations around Nitish Kumar's political moves add complexity. The BJP leader's statements provide insight into the ongoing power play and the strategies adopted by key political figures in the state.

January 25, 2024
Giriraj Singh
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh flashes a victory sign after casting his vote for the election of the President at Parliament House in New Delhi.

In the midst of escalating speculations about Nitish Kumar's potential political shift before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh aimed a taunt at Bihar's Mahagathbandhan. Singh, on Sunday, remarked that JDU chief Nitish Kumar often hints at leaving the alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by singing, "main maayke chali jaungi tum dekhte rahiyo."

Bihar political chess: BJP reacts amid speculations over Nitish Kumar's moves

Central Minister Giriraj Singh responds to the dynamics in Bihar, suggesting an intricate political game with Nitish Kumar leaning towards BJP. Referring to the ongoing political manoeuvres, Singh describes it as a "hard bargain" where both parties are strategic players. Nitish Kumar's recent comments on dynastic politics sparked responses, with Rohini Acharya's deleted post adding fuel to the speculation.

Nitish's tightrope walk with BJP: Giriraj's take

Giriraj Singh accused Nitish Kumar of playing a risky game, teasing ally Lalu Prasad with a potential BJP alliance. Highlighting Nitish's actions, Singh stated that though Nitish sings the song of going back to the BJP, he fails to admit that the BJP doors are closed for him.

Lalu fears BJP influence: Giriraj's allegation

Singh asserted that Nitish Kumar often intimidates Lalu Prasad by hinting at joining the BJP. He emphasised that this 6-5 political game involved constant bargaining and strategic moves by both Nitish and Lalu, creating uncertainty in Bihar politics.

Giriraj's jab at Rahul Gandhi's knowledge expedition

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Giriraj Singh suggested that Rahul lacked awareness and should embark on a "knowledge expedition" rather than focusing on political statements. Singh challenged the understanding of alliances and questioned Rahul's role in shaping political discourse.

Also read | Nitish Kumar likely to share stage with PM Modi in his Bihar rally on February 4: Sources

