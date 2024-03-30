Pappu Yadav says he will definitely contest election from Bihar's Purnia seat | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pappu Yadav as he joined the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former RJD MP Pappu Yadav, who switched to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday asserted that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Purnia seat and will file his nomination on April 2.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, Pappu Yadav said that Lalu Yadav is very close to his heart and that he would seek his blessings for the upcoming elections.

Pappu Yadav is a former Member of Parliament from Bihar's Madhepura seat.

Speaking about the Purnia seat, Pappu Yadav said that caste or Hindu-Muslim doesn't work here. One is often connected to his home and Purnia is close to his heart... it has always stood by him.

Pappu Yadav further said that he doesn't have any issues with PM Modi or BJP, but it's about the ideology they follow.

RJD gives ticket to Bima Bharti from Purnia

Though Pappu Yadav has claimed that he will be filing nomination from Purnia, the problem is that his former party RJD which is also the member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc has declared Bima Bharti as its candidate from the seat. Bima has recently switched to RJD from JD(U).

While the RJD refused to give Purnia seat to Congress, Pappu Yadav is adamant on contesting here saying the region is close to his heart.

Pappu Yadav said he has asked symbol from Congress but he doesn't get it then he won't mind contesting as an independent.

In 2008, Pappu Yadav was convicted by a special court in Ajit Sarkar murder case of 1998. He was also involved in various controversies while in imprisonment, like holding audiences and having unrestricted access to cellphones. He was acquitted in 2013 from Patna high court.

