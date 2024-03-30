Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal, says 'we will fight this together'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita meets Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on Saturday met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita in Delhi.

Meeting Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Kalpana said that what happened in Jharkhand two months ago is now happening in Delhi. I have come here to share Sunita's grief.

"We will fight this together and I will also meet Sonia Gandhi later today," Kalpana said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi liquor scam case. He was earlier sent to ED custody till March 28 and then the court extended it till April 1.

On Friday, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad', asking people to send their blessings and prayers, even as the AAP announced a mega rally at the Ramlila Ground against the BJP on March 31 to be addressed by top opposition leaders.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, Farooq Abdullah of the NC, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of the JMM are scheduled to attend the rally, the AAP said.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it has received the permission from the authorities concerned to hold the rally of more than 20,000 people.

It is being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In a digital media briefing on Friday, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Issuing two WhatsApp numbers -- 8297324624 and 9700297002 -- Sunita said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages to the AAP national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

