Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA to win 38 seats in Bihar after Nitish's return, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set for a massive win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due in a few weeks. According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the NDA is projected to win 38 out of 40 parliamentary seats in the state. Meanwhile, the I.N.D.I.A bloc members including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress may win one seat each, the poll says.

Additionally, Chirag Paswan is also leading in the Hajipur constituency, as per the Opinion Poll prediction. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy is leading in Bihar's Saran seat against RJD's Rohini Acharya.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Bihar

Here's the prediction for all 40 seats in Bihar:

BJP: 17

JD-U: 14

LJP(RV): 5

RJD: 01

HAM: 01

RLM: 01

Congress: 01

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bihar

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in Bihar, starting from April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 2.

First phase - April 19 (Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui)

- April 19 (Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui) Second phase - April 26 (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka)

- April 26 (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka) Third phase - May 7 (Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria)

- May 7 (Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria) Fourth phase - May 13 (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger)

- May 13 (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger) Fifth phase – May 20 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur)

– May 20 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur) Sixth phase - May 25 (Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj)

- May 25 (Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj) Seventh phase – 1 June (Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad)

– 1 June (Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad) Results- June 4

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to breach Mamata's Bengal fortress with 22 seats, says India TV-CNX poll