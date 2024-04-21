Khagaria MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joins RJD

Follow us on Image Source : X/ CHOUDHARY MEHBOOB ALI KAISER Khagaria MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser

Former RLJP leader and Sitting Khagaria MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joined Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janta Dal today. The leader joined the RJD in the presence of former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD state president Jagdanand Singh.



It is pertinent to note that, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser had recently resigned from Pashupati Paras's Rashtriya Lok Jadanshakti Party amid speculations about him joining Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), however, now he has changed sides and joined RJD.



Speaking during the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Kaiser ji is here today and has decided to join the party. He has a long experience in politics. I believe, his joining will strengthen the party. Considering the current situation, his decision is in the favour of the country, Bihar and to save the democracy.”