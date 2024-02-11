Bihar: RJD MLAs unite in song at Tejashwi Yadav's home ahead of crucial floor test | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB Bihar: RJD MLAs unite in song at Tejashwi Yadav's home.

As anticipation builds ahead of the crucial trust vote in Bihar, leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were spotted engaging in musical festivities at Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna. In a viral video circulating on social media, RJD lawmakers, including Tejashwi Yadav himself, gathered around a bonfire, strumming guitars and singing melodies, including one by Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Attendance of RJD MLAs

Among those present at the gathering were RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Yusuf Salahuddin, Aniruddh Kumar Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar Yadav, adding to the vibrant atmosphere at 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow.

Lodging ahead of trust vote

All RJD legislators have been accommodated at Tejashwi Yadav's residence until the day of the trust vote on Monday. They are expected to cast their votes against the ruling NDA during the session.

RJD and JD(U) gear up for trust vote

RJD's unity stance

Highlighting the strength in unity, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari emphasised the resolve of all RJD MLAs to remain together at Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence, asserting their status as the single largest party in Bihar Assembly.

JD(U)'s whip

In response, the Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) issued a three-line whip to all its MLAs, mandating their presence during the upcoming critical floor test. JD(U) legislators convened at the residence of Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar in Patna on Saturday.

Flock preservation

The mobilisation of MLAs by both parties signified their efforts to maintain cohesion and preempt any potential poaching endeavors amidst the unfolding political landscape in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks

Tejashwi Yadav's cryptic statement, "'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain'" (The game is yet to begin in Bihar), during a party meeting in Patna, hints at the anticipation of unexpected developments in the state.

RJD's determination

RJD MP Manoj Jha reiterated the party's commitment to seeing through the political turmoil, affirming that while they hadn't initiated the game, they would certainly conclude it. He emphasised the significance of the forthcoming February 12 trust vote, downplaying its importance in the larger context.

JD(U)'s response

Addressing speculations of poaching attempts, a JD(U) MLA dismissed any notion of 'khela' (game), stating the collective presence of all MLAs at the meeting as a testament to their unity and resolve.

Counter-challenge from JD(U)

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar challenged the Congress and other opponents, questioning their trust in their MLAs and suggesting that those who advocate 'khela hobe' (the game will be played) should resign from the Bihar Assembly if they fail in the upcoming floor test.

Also read | Bihar govt approves over 30,000 new posts in major step ahead of general elections | READ