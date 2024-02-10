Bihar govt approves over 30,000 new posts in major step ahead of general elections | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Saturday (February 10) approved over 30,000 new posts in various departments of the government, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said. Choudhary said that he gave the approval to 30,547 new posts according to the instructions of the chief minister.

“As per the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, I approved 30,547 new posts,” he posted on X.

Govt’s priority is jobs: Dy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had earlier said that his government's biggest concern is that youth of the state should get work in their native state adding that establishing law and order will also be a priority of his government.

"Bihar is an important state in the country. We will try to fulfil the commitments made by the NDA to the people in 2020. Our priority is to increase employment and establish law and order. Our biggest concern is that the youth of Bihar should get work in Bihar," Samrat Choudhary said.

Floor test of Nitish government

The Nitish Kumar government is all set to face the floor test in the Bihar Assembly on February 12, weeks after the Chief Minister resigned from the Mahagathbandhan government and rejoined the NDA last month.

