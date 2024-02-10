Bihar: RJD MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's residence with luggage ahead of floor test on Feb 12 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Luggage being carried to Tejashwi Yadav's residence

Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday, the RJD MLAs have reportedly been stopped at the official residence of party leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. The development came after the conclusion of a meeting of the RJD MLAs and the legislators of the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan at Tejashwi’s residence.

The luggage of the RJD MLAs were brought to the place as they are reportedly staying back after the meeting.

Congress shifts MLAs to Hyderabad

Earlier on February 4, the Congress MLAs from Bihar were flown to Hyderabad amid fears of any poaching attempts by the BJP. The floor test will be held on February 12 in which the Nitish Kumar-led government, of which the BJP is a crucial part, has to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP last month in yet another flip and vowed never to leave the NDA again.

Congress was the third-largest party in the previous grand alliance of the Opposition in the state after RJD and JDU with 19 legislators in the Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

