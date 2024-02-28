Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughters granted bail in land-for-job case

The central probe agency submitted that considering the serious nature of the case, stringent conditions should be imposed on the accused while granting them bail.

Image Source : PTI RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi talks to the media during the Budget session of state Assembly in Patna.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav were granted bail by a Delhi court in the Railways' land-for-job scam. Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail applications. The central probe agency submitted that considering the serious nature of the case, stringent conditions should be imposed on the accused while granting them bail.

The judge had on February 9 granted them interim bail after the ED said it needed time to advance arguments on their regular bail applications. The accused appeared before the court after it took cognisance of the ED's chargesheet and issued summons.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a 4,751-page chargesheet and made a total of seven people including two companies accused in the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Land for Job scam: Rabri Devi, daughters Misa, Hema get interim bail till February 28

ALSO READ | Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav summoned by CBI; ED seizes 540 grams of gold, foreign currency

