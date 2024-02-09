Land for Job scam: Rabri Devi, daughters Misa, Hema get interim bail till February 28

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, PTI Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appear in Delhi court in land for jobs scam.

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the land for jobs scam.

Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, who are accused in the money laundering case, appeared in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a 4,751-page chargesheet and made a total of seven people including two companies accused in the money laundering case.

During the hearing, the court asked the ED whether anyone else besides Amit Katyal has been arrested in the case. Responding to the court, the ED said that only Amit Katyal was arrested.

Katyal appeared through video conferencing during the hearing.

On Monday, a Delhi court granted interim bail on medical grounds to Amit Katyal who was arrested last year in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several members of his family.

Katyal was first detained and later, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency alleged that Katyal had "acquired" land from several aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief and former Union railways minister.

The ED claimed that Katyal was the director of a company called AK Infosystems Private Limited, which acquired land from candidates "on behalf" of Lalu Prasad.

"The registered address of the company is D-1088, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which is the house belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

Several other lands were also acquired by Amit Katyal in the said company in return for giving undue favours by Lalu Prasad when he was minister of railways," the agency alleged in a statement issued on Monday.

After acquiring the land, it said, shares of the said company were "transferred" to the family members of Lalu Prasad in 2014.

Katyal, as per the ED, is a "close associate" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and has been evading summons for questioning in the case for about two months.

With inputs from PTI

