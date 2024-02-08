BJP has not given up resolve to form its own govt in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary after tie-up with Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the BJP remains committed to forming its own government in the state and has not abandoned its intention by accepting JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

Choudhary, who is also the state BJP president, made this statement at an auditorium packed with party workers and senior leaders.

"It was a tough call for us. Lots of discussions took place at the national and the state levels, and finally, a decision was taken to drive out of power the RJD, which had once brought 'jungle raj' to Bihar," said Choudhary, referring to the dramatic realignment the state witnessed a fortnight ago.

"We honour whichever alliance we are a part of, as long as it survives. We will do the same to Nitish Kumar whom the 'I.N.D.I. Alliance' people had enticed with the promise of prime ministership but who realised in good time that it was a grouping merely formed to protect the corrupt," alleged the BJP leader.

"But remember there is no going back on our pledge to form our own government in Bihar one day," he added.

Choudhary, who became a part of the BJP less than a decade ago but has since embraced the party's language and principles effortlessly, emphasised that it is an organization that diligently strives to achieve its declared goals.

"Generations passed since Syama Prasad Mukherjee first raised voice against Article 370. When Narendra Modi won an absolute majority, it (Article 370) was consigned to the waste bin of history. Same with Ayodhya. For years detractors mocked our chants of 'mandir wahin banayenge' (Ram temple will be built at the site) with the barb - 'tareekh nahin bataenge' (we will not say by when construction would be complete)," he said.

The Deputy CM also asserted that while sharing power in the state, the BJP would ensure a crackdown on the "liquor mafia, land mafia and sand-mining mafia".

The JDU chief, who submitted his resignation as Bihar CM ending a spate of speculations lately, took oath as the Chief Minister for the record ninth time on on January 28, this time in alliance with his former ally BJP. He ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc and rejoined hands with the BJP whom he had dumped less than 18 months ago. Eight leaders from the new alliance took oath as ministers.

