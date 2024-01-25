Lalu's daughter Rohini deletes tweets targeting Bihar CM: Is RJD trying to pacify 'upset' Nitish Kumar?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Bihar Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav's second daughter Rohini Acharya has deleted her recent tweets in which she indirectly hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after latter's remark on dynastic politics.

Rohini's action can be seen as an attempt to pacify an upset Nitish Kumar as it appears that all is not well between the JD(U) and Lalu's RJD, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rohini Acharya had put out three tweets on social media platform X, earlier Twitter, that appeared to be against Nitish Kumar, after the latter made comments on dynastic politics while addressing an event on Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary.

Karpoori Thakur, a two-time former Bihar Chief Minister, has been awarded Bharat Ratna by the Modi government posthumously.

In a veiled jibe, Rohini Acharya said, "Some people declare themselves as socialist stalwarts but their ideology changes like the wind."

"Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence," she wrote in another tweet.

Reacting to a statement from Nitish Kumar, Rohini Acharya in the second post said, "Showing anger won’t help as none of their own were qualified enough to carry forward their legacy. Their intentions are not right."

Though Rohini Acharya did not name anyone but it was clear who she was targeting.

Nitish Kumar, during a rally held to mark the 100 birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur on Wednesday said that he had not promoted any of the family members in politics just like Karpoori Thakur.

In an obvious swipe at Lalu Prasad Yadav, he also said that "some people promote people of their own families and make them leaders."

Is Nitish Kumar planning another political twist in Bihar?

Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar, infamous for switching sides, may once again align with the BJP as tension is brewing in Bihar Mahagathbandhan including JD(U), RJD and Congress.

In a run up to this development, sources say that Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi have left for Delhi and all three leaders are coming to Delhi on the same flight, fueling the speculation about another political twist in Bihar.