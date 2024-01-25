Is Nitish Kumar gearing up for another U-turn? BJP, JDU leaders to reach Delhi in same flight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, political activities in Bihar got momentum with a buzz that something is brewing between the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Given the track record of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken several U-turns in terms of changing alliances, it seems another twist in his political journey is awaiting ahead of the General Elections.

There is a buzz that Kumar may make a comeback in BJP-led NDA once again. According to sources, some trouble is again growing between Mahagathbandhan members- RJD and Congress - and JD(U). There have been talks between the leaders of both parties (BJP and JD(U)) to come together again in the state.

In the latest development, the sources said Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi have left for Delhi and all three leaders are coming to Delhi on the same flight, fueling the speculation about another twist in Bihar politics.

Lalu's daughter's veiled attack on Nitish

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's posts on X suggested that all is not well between the two allies. Kumar on Wednesday, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, had attacked dynastic politics which many referred it to Congress and RJD.

Rohini in a series of tweets called the Bihar CM, "A socialist who is changing ideology like winds."

On Wednesday, Kumar said, "Karpoori Thakur was the biggest socialist leader of Bihar. You all should remember that among other things, Karpoori Thakur will be remembered for never using his clout to promote his family. He always thought about the common people of Bihar and the country, a marked contrast from many leaders today who promote only their family members," Kumar said. "I have drawn inspiration from him. You all know that I have never sought to promote any of my family members."

