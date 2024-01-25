Is Lalu Prasad's daughter hitting out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar? Her tweet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi

Is everything not well in the RJD-JDU camp in Bihar? Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's tweets suggest so. Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, had also attacked dynastic politics.

In what could be deciphered as a swipe at Nitish Kumar, Rohini in a series of tweets called the Bihar CM, "A socialist who is changing ideology like winds." What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's intentions are flawed."

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar said, "Karpoori Thakur was the biggest socialist leader of Bihar. You all should remember that among other things, Karpoori Thakur will be remembered for never using his clout to promote his family. He always thought about the common people of Bihar and the country, a marked contrast from many leaders today who promote only their family members," Kumar said. "I have drawn inspiration from him. You all know that I have never sought to promote any of my family members."

Speaking along the same lines, JDU leader KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumarji appreciated the way Karpoori Thakur did not give MLA ticket to his own son. He also appreciated the PM for awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to Karpoori Thakur."