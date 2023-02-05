Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha calls top heads meeting amid growing rift with CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha calls top heads meeting amid rising rift with CM Nitish Kumar

Amid the ongoing rift between Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the former has called a meeting of top party leaders on January 19-20, wherein he asserted an attempt to save the party. He alleged that Kumar was not only disregarding his suggestions but also ignoring the looming threats on the fundamentals of the party.

"I have been working to protect the JD(U) for so long, but CM Nitish Kumar is not paying much attention to this. That’s why I have called a meeting of party workers so that we can find a solution to save this party," said JD(U) National Parliamentary Board President.

According to Kushwaha, he has been alerting the incumbent chief minister about the foolhardy movements inside the party but Kumar has never bothered to look after his repeated alarms.

In similar allegations, Kushwaha had earlier alleged that Kumar gave him “a position without power”. As per Kushwaha, the CM had made him the chairman of the JD(U) Parliamentary Board but added that the post was "meaningless".

Meanwhile, refuting media reports of his closeness with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the veteran leader called it rumours and noted those who were spreading rumours of him joining the Saffron brigade were those who did not have answers to his questions.



"Why should I join BJP? I’m trying to protect JD(U)," he said.