Monday, April 15, 2024
     
  Gaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar CM, takes on RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet

Gaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar CM, takes on RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet

Lok sabha elections 2024: As the electoral battle intensifies in Bihar, the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency emerges as a battleground where political legacies collide, setting the stage for a riveting electoral contest.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Gaya Updated on: April 15, 2024 14:21 IST
Gaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Gaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has previously contested elections from Gaya three times, facing defeat each time. However, his electoral journey is set for another challenge, as he contends against RJD candidate and local favourite Kumar Sarvjeet. Manjhi’s candidacy faces stiff competition from Kumar Sarvjeet, a former minister in the Mahagathbandhan government and incumbent MLA from Bodh Gaya constituency. Gaya seat holds significant importance in Bihar’s political landscape.

Historical context

Gaya's seat has consistently favoured the NDA in previous elections, adding to the significance of Manjhi’s electoral battle. However, Manjhi’s track record on this seat has been disappointing, having faced defeat in all three previous attempts.

Political significance

Manjhi received full support from BJP, JD (U), LJP, and National Lok Samata Party (RLSP), bolstering his electoral campaign. However, Kumar Sarvjeet, backed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, poses a formidable challenge.

Local connect

Gaya constituency has been associated with Manjhi’s political legacy for decades, whereas Kumar Sarvjeet’s candidacy introduces a new dynamic, potentially reshaping electoral equations in the region.

Electoral dynamics in Bihar

Gaya constituency holds symbolic importance for Manjhi, whose electoral journey dates back to 1991, when he contested on Congress ticket and secured the second position. Despite contesting elections in the past, Manjhi’s electoral fortunes in Gaya have remained elusive, with his recent alliance with Mahagathbandhan in 2019 yielding a second-place finish.

First phase voting

Gaya, along with three other Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled for voting in the first phase on April 19. The presence of Manjhi himself, a sitting MLA from the Imamganj assembly segment under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, adds to the electoral intrigue as voting commences in the region.

