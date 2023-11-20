Bihar: 2 dead, 4 injured after man opens fire on family returning from Chhath Puja celebration in Lakhisarai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Chhath Puja: At least two brothers were shot dead and four other members of their family were injured after a man opened fire on them while they were returning after Chhath Puja celebrations in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar due to personal rivalry on Monday morning.

The incident took place in the Punjabi Mohalla area, under the jurisdiction of the Kabaiya police station in the district. The incident occurred a short distance from their home.

4 injured referred to Patna for treatment

The family members were returning home from the ghat after offering 'Araghya' to the rising Sun. Among the injured are the wives, a sister, and a father of both deceased individuals. The injured have been referred to Patna for treatment.

The incident of firing is reportedly linked to a personal dispute involving the intention to shoot in private animosity.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.