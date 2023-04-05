Bihar violence: Ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', BJP trade barbs over post-Ram Navami clashes in state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar violence: Ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', BJP trade barbs over post-Ram Navami clashes in the state

Bihar violence: Amid the post-Ram Navami violence in several regions in Bihar, both the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused each other of the communal clashes in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. On Wednesday, the BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly against the government for the violence in the state that claimed several lives.

Meanwhile, Jibesh Kumar Mishra had to be marshalled out after he resorted to sloganeering against the government and "disrupted" the Question Hour. According to reports, BJP MLAs entered the well and raised slogans against the government after the proceedings began in the House.

BJP accuses state govt of mishandling clashes

Leader of Opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also accused the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, of targetting people belonging to a particular community in the name of handling communal clashes. The allegations and counter-allegations turned sour with both sides accusing each other over communal clashes in several parts of the state during Ramnavami celebrations.

Two people involved in Sasaram & Bihar Sharif violence: CM Nitish

Earlier today (April 5), Chief Minister Kumar alleged that two persons were involved in the violence that broke out in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Although he did not take any name, sources said he was referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"We have not seen any such violence in the past and all of a sudden it happened on Ram Navami. I firmly believe that two persons were responsible for the conspiracy. They played an instrumental role in the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. One of the two persons is ruling the country and his rally was cancelled in Sasaram and another is his agent. These two are jointly conspiring to defame Bihar," Kumar said.

"Everyone knows that the agent bats for the BJP. He has been asked to make statements against the BJP so that people feel it normal, but he is an agent and it is a fact," Kumar added.

After the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Nitish Kumar government for the failure of law and order and the same allegation was levelled by Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)