'Man who has been CM for years not been able to stop...': Owaisi blasts Nitish Kumar over Bihar violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex.

Bihar violence: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Bihar following violence in these states on Ram Navami saying that the responsibility to maintain law & order lies with the state.

"Whenever there is violence in a State the responsibility for it falls on the State government. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim targeted, there's planning behind it. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there. He has no remorse, he even attended an Iftar yesterday. CM Nitish and Tejashwi want to instil fear in Muslims in the state," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

It's the failure of the state governments, whether it is the West Bengal or Bihar, or whether it is the mob lynching of Idrees Pasha in Karnataka. What was the govt doing, he asked.

Further lashing out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Owaisi said, "A man who has been chief minister for years, Nitish Kumar, has not been able to stop this. I condemn the behaviour of Nitish Kumar and RJD government that they have completely failed in stopping the burning of this madrasa & attack on the masjid. Also, targetted burning of properties of Muslims had taken place in Bihar."

ALSO READ | Bihar Violence: Police refutes reports of another blast in Sasaram, says 'sound was of firecracker'

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Fresh violence erupts in Hooghly, train services disrupted; BJP lambasts CM Mamata-led govt