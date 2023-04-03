Bihar Violence: Police refutes reports of another blast in Sasaram, says 'sound was of firecracker'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Violence: Sasaram simmers again as bomb blasts in early hours today

Bihar Violence: Sasaram on Monday rocked again as people in the early hours woke up to the sound of an explosion in the city. The sound of the explosion was heard today at around 4 in the morning. As per the police's claim, the explosion sound was heard in the Mochi Tola area in Bihar. Soon after the explosion, SSB jawans were deployed after the bomb blast in Sasaram.

SSB jawans have conducted a flag march in the area. According to the information received from our correspondent Rajeev Ranjan Singh, another incident of bombing took place on Monday morning in Mochi Tola of Sasaram's city police station area at around 4 AM today. However, SHO Santosh Kumar informed that the sound was related to a firecracker. "We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else," said SHO Santosh Kumar.

ALSO READ | Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Communal violence has rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns. Howrah's Shibpur and Kazipara area in West Bengal had also witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession. Government-run schools and private schools including coaching institutes in Bihar's Rohtas district are asked to remain shut in the wake of violence. Because of the violence that erupted recently in the district's Sasaram town, the government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4.

ALSO READ | Bihar Violence: Government, Private schools to remain shut till April 4 in Rohtas