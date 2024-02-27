Tensions escalate at IGIMS Patna: Doctor-patient dispute turns violent, gun drawn | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scuffles break out at IGIMS Patna.

An altercation broke out between doctors and relatives at the IGIMS Hospital in Patna. The incident occurred yesterday, Monday. Reportedly, treatment was underway for an elderly individual who arrived from Ara. A coupon for an ECG was issued in the morning, but the procedure was delayed until late afternoon. This delay prompted objections from the patient's accompanying daughter and relatives. In response, junior doctors present at the scene initiated a physical assault on the patient's relatives. Amidst the chaos, one of the patient's relatives brandished a revolver and aimed it at the doctors present. The hospital administration promptly notified the police about the incident.

"Information was received from IGIMS Hospital that there is a ruckus between the family members of a patient admitted to the Trauma Center and the local doctors. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and pacified the people. Further action is being taken," DSP Sushil Kumar.

Upon receiving the report, the police quickly arrived at the scene. The hospital's security supervisor, Bachcha Prasad Singh, filed a written complaint with the police. He identified the individual wielding the revolver as Indrabhan Singh, son of Laln Singh, residing in Professor Colony Ward-19, Ara, Bhojpur district. Singh had displayed the revolver towards the doctors at the hospital. Patna SSP confirmed that an FIR has been lodged regarding the IGIMS incident. Additionally, he stated that Indrabhan Singh, the individual who displayed the revolver in a government hospital, has been arrested along with the seizure of the revolver, cartridges, and mobile phone.