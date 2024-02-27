Purnea: Vehicle of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy meets with an accident, 1 dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tejashwi Yadav's convoy meets with an accident

In a horrific accident, at least one person died in a collision between a car carrying former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Scott and a car in Belauri on Katihar-Purnea road. Half a dozen police personnel are injured.

According to reports, the driver of the police Scott vehicle died in this collision. The deceased driver has been identified as Mohd Haleem.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH Purnea).

Purnea SP Upendra Nath Verma reached GMCH and took stock of the situation. "Purnea, Bihar: One of our escort cars met with an accident under the Mufassil police station area. The driver of the car died on the spot and the remaining 6 police officials were injured in the accident. They are being treated in GMCH Hospital. Further investigation is underway," police said. However, he refused to speak about Tejashwi Yadav being in the convoy.