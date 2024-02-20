Bihar: Six candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JD-U leader Sanjay Jha made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the election certificate after receiving certificate of election for Rajya Sabha.

Bihar news: All six candidates from Bihar have been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha today (February 20). Two candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one from Janata Dal-United (JDU), and one from Congress were in the fray for Rajya Sabha from Bihar, all of them were elected unopposed as members of Rajya Sabha.

Bhim Singh and Dharmsheela Gupta had filed nominations from BJP while Sanjay Jha was made the candidate from JDU. Whereas Manoj Jha from Rashtriya Janata Dal and Sanjay Yadav, close to former Deputy CM Tejashwi and his political advisor, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Congress had filed nominations.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav filed their nomination papers on February 15 for Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Prasad was accompanied by his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat where he also crossed paths with arch-rival Nitish Kumar , the incumbent who heads JD(U).

The two leaders warmly shook hands, betraying little signs of any bitterness that may have arisen following the recent end of their short-lived alliance, which also robbed RJD of power in the state.

The ailing septuagenarian, who had looked frail, however, chose to ignore the hustle and bustle and stick to business. His son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who has lost the Deputy CM's post and is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was among those present at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat at the time of filing of nomination papers.

Jha, who is also the party's national spokesman, is tipped to enjoy his second consecutive term in Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, will be making his Parliamentary debut.

There were speculations that the ruling NDA, which has already fielded three candidates, may go for a fourth one to queer the pitch for the Congress-RJD combine. However, this was strongly denied by state BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister.

"Only three candidates have been fielded by JD(U)-BJP combine. There will not be any more nominees", Choudhary said.

