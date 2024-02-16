Friday, February 16, 2024
     

Rabri Devi elected as Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Patna Updated on: February 16, 2024 18:14 IST
Rabri Devi, Bihar, Bihar legislative council, Leader of Opposition
Image Source : PTI RJD leader Rabri Devi

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi was elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Council. Her son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is the LoP in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

More to follow...

 

