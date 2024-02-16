Rabri Devi elected as Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi was elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Council. Her son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is the LoP in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
