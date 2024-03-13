Bihar: Patna youth threatens to shoot Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Patna Police on Tuesday apprehended a man for issuing threats to shoot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Patna Police SDPO (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad confirmed the arrest, stating that two individuals had been previously detained in connection with the case, with the third suspect apprehended on Tuesday.

Accused used foul language against Nitish Kumar

The accused, identified as Vishesh Chaturvedi, hails from Patna district and was studying in Mumbai. Speaking to a YouTube channel last month, Chaturvedi used threatening and foul language against CM Kumar.

After the YouTube video went viral on social media, police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR against him and two others under the IT Act and IPC Sections 353, 504, 505 and 506 in Patna's Kotwali police station on February 14.

Total 3 persons arrested

Following the FIR, police managed to arrest two accused and were searching for the third accused. Chaturvedi was arrested from his native village in the NTPC Barh region on Tuesday. Police said the accused confessed to the crime.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka man threatens to 'kill' PM Modi if Congress comes to power at Centre, FIR registered