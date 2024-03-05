Karnataka man threatens to 'kill' PM Modi if Congress comes to power at Centre, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: A man from the Yadgir district of Karnataka posed a threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An FIR has been registered against a man at Surpur Police Station in Yadgir district against the person, said police.

Man abused PM Modi, UP CM

The accused, identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare, a resident of Rangampet, Yadgiri district, has posted a video on social media, wherein he issued threats to kill the Prime Minister and CM Yogi if the Congress government came to power at the Centre. The accused with a sharp weapon in hand is seen abusing PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath in a video uploaded on Facebook.

"Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words," the police said.

Police registered FIR

Rasool is reportedly working as a daily wage worker in Hyderabad.

Responding to the locals' complaint, the Surpur police have registered a case against Mohammad Rasool under sections 505(1)(b) and 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Arms Act. The Surpur police have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.

