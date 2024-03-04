Bomb threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered by Lucknow Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR after a police personnel received a bomb threat calll to attack state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The case was registered in the Mahanagar police station of Central Zone, Lucknow on Sunday night.

Surprisingly, the accused made the threat call to a Head Constable in UP police. After the call, the police administration swang to action.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, UP Police started a massive search to nab the accused. The mobile phone of the accused is being traced by the police with the help of surveillance cell.

According to the information received so far, a threatening call for CM Yogi was made on CUG number on March 2. This call was picked up by the Head Constable. The caller to the Head Constable said that today the CM will be blown up by a bomb. After this, a case has been registered in the Metropolitan Police Station of Central Zone on the complaint by the Head Constable posted at the Security Headquarters.

Second bomb threat to CM Yogi

This was the second bomb threat to CM Yogi in a couple of months. Earlier, in January's first week similar threat was made. The accused had claimed to blow up the CM and Ram temple in Ayodhya with bombs. The two accused who gave the threat were arrested by UP STF from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in the capital Lucknow. The names of the accused were Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra and both were residents of Gonda district of the state.