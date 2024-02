Follow us on Image Source : PTI MaharashtraChief Minister Eknath Shinde

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested the person who threatened Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLA son Shrikant Shinde. According to sources, 19-year-old Shubham Warkad was arrested from Pune.

According to the complaint, the accused had threatened the CM and his son in a post on social media.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the IPC, arrested him and started an investigation.