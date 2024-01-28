'Kuda gaya fir se kudedani me': Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's sharp attack on Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X/@ROHINIACHARYA2 Rohini Acharya with Lalu Yadav (L) and Nitish Kumar tendering his resignation letter to Bihar Governor (R).

Patna: Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to form a new alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party, whom he ditched some years ago, former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, lambasted him and said, " Kuda gaya fir se kudedani me. Kuda- Mandli ko badbudar kuda mubarak (Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Garbage - Happy stinking garbage to the group!"). The sharp comment from Acharya came hours after she said the fight against 'communal forces would continue'-- a remark to corner the saffron party for its Hindu-centric politics.

In a series of tweets, Acharya dug out the earlier tweets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had criticised Kumar for bizarre comment on sexual relations between a husband and wife while speaking in the state assembly last year. "Leader who spits and licks. Don't consider himself like the sun," she wrote on X.

While denouncing the dramatic move of Bihar CM, she dubbed him "Chameleon Kumar"-- a similar name Congress leader Jairam Ramesh crowned him in his social media post.

Rohini Acharya credits her brother for recent employment opportunities to teachers

Acharya, who doesn't participate in political rallies or any functions dedicated to politics in Bihar directly, has been actively advocating for her brother Tejashwi Yadav on social media, who was the Deputy Chief Minister till Kumar tendered his resignation and told the governor that "he is now dissolving the government". Taking to X, she posted a picture of a full-page advertisement published in a newspaper, crediting Tejashwi Yadav for the recent employment opportunities given to the lakhs of teachers in Bihar.

Notably, this was not the first time when Lalu's daughter publically criticised Kumar for his habit of switching parties ahead of crucial elections or following two years of government with either NDA or RJD. Earlier in 2017, when Bihar CM had tendered his resignation, she made similar remarks for Kumar.

