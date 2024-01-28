Bihar: BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Nitish Kumar's new deputies | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Nitish Kumar's deputies, say sources

Bihar news: Bihar MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U) and other allies today (January 28). Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party and Vijay Sinha has been elected as the Deputy Leader.

As per sources, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will be the two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary reaction:

After being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said, "BJP did a historic thing for my life. This is an emotional moment for me to have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party to be a part of the government. The mandate that we received in 2020 for the development of Bihar and to end the terror of Lalu Yadav- when the BJP received the proposal from Nitish Kumar to ensure that there is no jungle raj in Bihar and Sanjay Jha came here as his ambassador, we decided to support it."

BJP MLAs approve proposal to form NDA government in Bihar with JD(U) support, said party leader Vinod Tawde.

ALSO READ: ​Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM again to join hands with BJP in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar edged out of RJD's full-page ad, only features Tejashwi Yadav