Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar hooch tragedy: 80 held in East Champaran, 11 police personnel suspended in 'dry' state

Bihar hooch tragedy: As many as 80 people have been arrested from Bihar's East Champaran district in connection with their alleged involvement in the spurious liquor trade. This comes following a suspected hooch tragedy that claimed 14 lives so far in Motihari.

In addition, the district administration has suspended 11 police personnel, including a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector. According to an official statement, they were posted as in-charge of the anti-liquor task force (ALTF) at Areraj and Sadar sub-divisions of Motihari respectively, on the charge of dereliction of duties.

The statement further stated that nine 'chowkidars' posted at different villages of Motihari were among the suspended policemen. Disciplinary actions have been taken against these police personnel for alleged dereliction of duties, a senior official of the district police said.

Huge quantities of spurious liquor recovered

Police also seized huge quantities of spurious liquor during searches after the suspected hooch tragedy in East Champaran.

Twenty people, “involved in the illegal trade of liquor” have been arrested in Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Paharpur of Motihari, where consumption of spurious liquor was reported on Saturday, according to the statement issued by the East Champaran district police.

Sixty more people were also apprehended for being "involved in the illegal trade of liquor in the district", it said. The district police have also seized huge quantities of spurious liquor and other related chemicals following searches at more than 600 places in different parts of Motihari.

On Saturday, the police were informed that some villagers died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in different areas of the district.

