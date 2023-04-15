Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Bihar: 14 die after consuming illicit liquor in Motihari district

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: April 15, 2023 14:51 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: People die after consuming illicit liquor in Motihari district

At least 14 people have died after consuming illicit liquor in Turkaulia police station area of ​​Motihari, Bihar. The administration is however tight-lipped on the deaths and has stated the reason as diarrhoea.  

Just a few days ago, the state government and the opposition BJP on Friday crossed swords over reports that NHRC has indicted the state for the hooch tragedy in Saran district last year, which claimed close to 40 lives.

According to reports in a section of the media, the NHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of the deaths caused by drinking spurious liquor in the dry state, has concluded that the total number of people who died exceeded 70, far more than the 38 casualties confirmed officially.

 

14 deceased include villagers — Rameshwar Ram, Jata Ram, Ashok Paswan, Chhotu Kumar, Dhrup Paswan. Those who were killed under the Harsiddh police station area are Naval Das, Parmendra Das, Hiralal Singh.

Senior officers of Product Department, Health Department and Police reached Math Lohiyar village and the investigation is on.

