Bihar govt transfers 64 DSPs, IPS Sweety Sharawat to Patna

In a significant administrative move, the Bihar government has announced a major reshuffle of police officers on a large scale. In a single stroke, the state government has ordered the transfer of 2 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 33 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officers.

As per the new orders issued by the state government, ASP Kamya Mishra from the 2019 batch, currently posted in Patna, has been transferred to the role of Assistant Police Superintendent in the Crime Investigation Department in Patna. Additionally, Sweety Saharawat, an ASP from Aurangabad belonging to the 2020 batch, has been appointed as the ASP in Patna.

This development comes in the wake of a recent incident where Sweety Saharawat was involved in a heated argument with former Governor and Congress leader Nikhil Kumar. The video of this altercation went viral a few days ago, taking place on September 4, and Sweety Saharawat has now been transferred to the post of SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) in Patna Sadar.

In addition to these transfers, the Home Department has also issued orders for the transfer of 31 more DSP officers. The second list of transfers for DSPs has also been released, including the names of 31 officers. Consequently, a total of 64 DSP transfers and postings have been carried out today.

It's worth noting that Sweety Saharawat's transfer follows her confrontation with Congress leader Nikhil Kumar on September 4, during which he visited Aurangabad to discuss a series of theft incidents affecting local residents. During this meeting, a heated argument erupted between them, leading to Saharawat's transfer to her new posting in Patna Sadar on September 13.

