Bihar: Govt orders display of MMGAY logo on houses built under scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media

The Bihar government has issued an order directing that the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (MMGNY) logo be displayed on all houses being constructed under the scheme. The order, issued by the Rural Development Department, states that the logo should be displayed in a prominent location on the front of the house, such as the main door or the roof.

The order states that the display of the logo is necessary to help create awareness about the scheme and to ensure that the houses are constructed to the required specifications. It also states that the logo should be displayed in a manner that is not defaced or damaged.

The MMGNY is a state government scheme that provides financial assistance to poor and marginalised families in rural areas to build their own homes. The scheme provides a maximum assistance of Rs. 1.2 lakh per house.

"But now their houses are in shabby conditions, and the benefits of other government welfare schemes have no meaning for these families if they do not have proper housing facilities. Consequently, the Bihar government has now decided to provide them (those who are not eligible to get funds under the current schemes) funds so that they construct their own houses and purchase land (those who don’t) for construction of their pucca houses under the MMGAY and Mukhya Mantri Vas Sthal Kraya Sahayata Yojana", Bihar Rural Development minister Sharvan Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.

The MMGAY is a scheme that provides financial assistance to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) families to construct or renovate their houses. The scheme is funded entirely by the state government.

The BJP leader, Nikhil Anand, has criticised the decision to display the logo, saying that it is a waste of public money. He has also accused the government of mismanaging the funds meant for the MMGAY.

The government has defended its decision, saying that it is necessary to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme.

The MMGAY is one of the many schemes that the Bihar government has launched to improve the living conditions of the poor in the state. The government has also launched schemes to provide financial assistance for education, health, and employment.

Also read | Bihar: NIA court sentences man to 10 years in fake currency case

Also read | Bihar government asks 81,000 farmers to return ineligible PM-Kisan benefits