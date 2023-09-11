Bihar: NIA court sentences man to 10 years in fake currency case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency officials on site

A special court in Bihar has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a fake currency case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Munna Singh. Singh was convicted and sentenced under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was found to be carrying a consignment of fake currency notes to Raxaul near the Indo-Nepal border for further delivery in Nepal.

The case was initially investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which apprehended Singh in 2015. The NIA took over the investigation in 2015 and filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2016.

This is the latest in a series of convictions in fake currency cases in Bihar. In August 2023, a special NIA court in Bihar sentenced another man, Raisuddin, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the same fake currency case.

The NIA has been actively investigating fake currency cases in Bihar, which is a major transit point for fake currency smuggled into India from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The agency has arrested and prosecuted several people in recent years for their involvement in fake currency rackets.

Significance of the conviction

The conviction of Munna Singh is a significant development in the fight against fake currency in Bihar. The sentence is the longest ever handed down to a person convicted in a fake currency case in the state.

The conviction is also a reminder that the NIA is taking a tough stance against fake currency rackets. The agency has made significant progress in investigating and prosecuting fake currency cases in recent years.

The conviction is also a warning to people who are involved in fake currency rackets that they will be severely punished if they are caught. The NIA is committed to curbing the menace of fake currency in Bihar and across the country.

