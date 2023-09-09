Phulwari terror case: Banned outfit PFI's state secretary Riyaz Maroof arrested from Bihar

Saturday, September 09, 2023
     
According to the police, Riyaz Maroof was under probing agencies scanner after his name surfaced in the Phulwari terror model case and since then the investigating agencies were keeping an eye on it.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2023 18:07 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, state secretary of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) who was on the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been arrested by the probing agency.

Riyaz Maroof, who was absconding for a long time, was arrested from Motihari.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that Riyaz Maroof was arrested from Subhash Chowk of Chakia.

The cops have taken him at an undisclosed location for his interrogation.

Maroof was on NIA's radar

Prior to this, NIA arrested another accused Shahid Raza from Bihar last month in a case related to the conspiracy of PFI to disturb the peace and communal atmosphere in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking on the matterNIA spokesperson had said last month that Raza was detained by the NIA on the basis of revelations made by another accused Mohammad Yakub Khan alias Sultan during interrogation.

The agency searched Raza's house and also seized a pistol, ammunition, a sword and two knives, the spokesperson said.

Let us tell you that many PFI workers have been arrested in Bihar and the arrest of Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu is also a part of the same series.

