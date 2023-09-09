NIA conducts raids across Telangana, Chhattisgarh in CPI-Maoist case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Raids have been conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Telangana and Chhattisgarh in connection with a case related to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The probing agency registered a case against 12 accused after explosive materials, drones and a lathe machine were seized from three accused in June in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem, Telangana.

According to reports, the explosives seized were being planned to be used to produce country-made pistols to put up a fight against security forces in Naxal affected regions.

A total of eight locations were raided by NIA in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

A detailed investigation is underway to further find the motive of the accused and over seized items.

