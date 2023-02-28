Bihar: Galwan martyr's father allegedly thrashed, arrested for erecting son's statue on govt land

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Martyr's family in trouble over memorial

In a shocking incident, Galwan martyr's father was allegedly beaten and arrested by police for erecting his son's statue on the government's land in Jandaha village, Vaishali, Bihar.

Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was martyred in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on the government's land in the village.

"DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat up him. I am also an armed forces personnel: Brother of Jai Kishore Singh

Police's responce

"On January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram and on the government land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," said SDPO Mahua.

About Galwan clash

The deadliest clash broke out between Indian Army and China's PLA troops in May 2020. They engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Heavy casualties on both sides were reported following the clash. India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Also Read- Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet: Major star Adivi Sesh calls it 'insensitive and irresponsible'