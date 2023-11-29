Bihar education department issues fresh timetable effective December 1, teachers mandated to comply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaves after the Winter session of the state Assembly.

The Education Department of Bihar has released a new timetable for the state's schools, which will be effective on December 1. Alongside providing details of class timings, the guidelines specify the disciplinary measures teachers are expected to follow. According to the department's directive, schools in the state will now remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM, with all teachers required to be on duty until 5 PM.

Additionally, detailed guidelines have been provided for the formation of media and parent associations. Non-compliance with these orders has been sternly warned against, and actions will be taken against those failing to adhere.

Time allocated for homework checks

According to the new timetable, special classes under the Mission Dakshta program will be conducted from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM, and from 4:15 PM to 5 PM, teachers will check students' homework. The orders emphasise that strict action will be taken by the Education Department against any school or teacher failing to comply with the new timetable.

Restrictions on teachers' statements in the media

In a significant move, the Principal Secretary of the Education Department, K.K. Pathak, has issued orders restricting teacher leaders from making statements in the media, social media, or newspapers. A strict prohibition has been imposed on expressing any views in the media. The Education Department has made it clear that no recognition has been granted to any teachers' association; hence, teachers and staff are prohibited from becoming members of any such association.

Stringent measures for forming associations

The directive explicitly states that strict action will be taken against teachers and staff attempting to form associations. The department considers this a serious offense and will take severe action in response. Furthermore, any form of demonstration or strike has been prohibited, with district education officers instructed to implement these orders diligently.

Also read | Bihar: Nitish govt slashes holidays on Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan, Eid-Bakrid get extension, BJP reacts