Atiq Ahmed killing: Slogans raised in praise of slain gangster-politician near Patna mosque | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Atiq Ahmed killing: Slogans raised in praise of slain gangster-politician near Patna mosque

Atiq Ahmed killing: A week after the sensational murder of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, slogans were raised in praise of the slain gangster near Patna mosque on Friday.

In view of the Eid ul Fitr festivities on Saturday, the Patna district administration shared a statement by Mohd Faisal Imam, who heads the managing committee of the Jama Masjid in Bihar's capital. “The matter relating to Atiq Ahmed pertains to Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has ensured excellent law and order”, Imam told reporters.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Police taking all preventive measures: Patna SSP

Speaking to the media, Rajiv Mishra, Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said that the police have not made any arrests or detentions in connection with the incident. However, he added that the police are taking all preventive measures to keep the situation under control.

In a video, a section of the crowd can be seen chanting slogans in praise of the slain men and denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed killing: Shooter makes BIG revelation during interrogation, tells police about murder's motive

BJP targets state govt for sloganeering

The BJP was quick to blame the slogan-shouting on the “Muslim appeasement politics” of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and the Left.

“Slogans calling a criminal like Atiq a martyr were raised in the heart of the city. This shows a complete administrative failure. It also shows that given a free hand, Nitish Kumar, with the help of RJD, Congress and the Left will not shy away from turning Bihar into a Pakistan where pro-PFI elements would rule the roost and implement the Talibani law”, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Al-Qaeda terms slain gangsters as 'martyrs', threatens to take revenge

Atiq-Ashraf killing

It should be mentioned here that Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) night amid police presence. The incident occurred when they were being escorted by police to a medical college in the district. Three men carried out the attack on the gangsters while posing as media persons. They were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They all allegedly had criminal backgrounds.

(With inputs from PTI)